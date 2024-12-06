astronaut077 in
Capital one Applied Research Internship
Can someone tell me about what the hiring manager ask in the phone screen? Is it about my research or again data structure and algorithmic problem? I have passed the coding assessment in the first step. Now, next step is hiring manager phone screen. Thanks in advance!
2
1458
Sort by:
JoshuaHayesSoftware Engineer
They'll probably ask behavioral questions and get a feel for your fit within the team. Some hiring managers can ask technical questions, but you could also ask your recruiter what to expect so you can prepare. I don't think it should be that secretive.
1
astronaut077Computer Science
Thank you so much for your insights!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606