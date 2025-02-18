zinal in
Poll
Is Meta culture toxic?
Trying to decide between two new grad offers: Bloomberg and Meta. TC is roughly same. Looking for an environment where I can learn a lot as an engineer and grow / promote quickly. Ideally, this means good mentors and space to learn. Will I find that at Meta given their recent layoffs or should I go with Bloomberg who are known to be more chill and secure job-wise?
Select one
20 participants
1
909
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer 9 hours ago
One of these companies is led by a CEO going through a mid life crisis. For similar TC this should be pretty straightforward choice IMO. Also if Meta turns into a stack ranking type shop with regular performance-based layoffs, people will stop wanting to help you because then they might get cut.
About
Public
Tech
Members
709,007