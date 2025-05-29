Tips to join big tech for an internship?

Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old, located in Québec, Canada. Unless I move to big areas like Montreal or relocate to America (which I'm open to), the offers and salaries aren't as crazy as what I see on here.





I am preparing to a fall 2025 internship and seeing your career progressions inspires me a lot. Do you have any tips on what to focus on to reach a good TC and join FAANG+? It is my dream to work in AI in big tech!





My CV is linked, everything is there, feel free to give me any tips regarding ATS, Projects, Courses, Certificates, How to apply, Networking or anything at all I'll read everything!

my portfolio: https://www.dereckbelanger.me/

I have a few interviews for local and modest companies, but I strive for something better, I want hands on experience with actual impact.



