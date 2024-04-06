chrisleetcoder in
Citadel Quant Trading Mock Interview Video
Was browsing on YT and came across this mock interview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCP7JptxPU0&t
I'm a junior at a T20 CS school, but still struggled half of these questions. Dream job would def be a quant trader or researcher role at Jane street, citadel, HRT or something.
For those of you who have done interviews at quant firms, how did you get good at these sorts of interviews?
googlingfordaysData Scientist
You have to get (really) freaking good at the fundamentals, and then you do tons of practice. Have a couple friends in quants who got offered 575K first year out of grad at Jane street
NoneofyourbusinessEA
What other career options are good for a DS master graduate?
