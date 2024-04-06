chrisleetcoder in  
Software Engineer  

Citadel Quant Trading Mock Interview Video

Was browsing on YT and came across this mock interview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCP7JptxPU0&t


I'm a junior at a T20 CS school, but still struggled half of these questions. Dream job would def be a quant trader or researcher role at Jane street, citadel, HRT or something.


For those of you who have done interviews at quant firms, how did you get good at these sorts of interviews?

2024 Citadel Quant Trading Interview with Analysis from Real Quants

2024 Citadel Quant Trading Interview with Analysis from Real Quants

Schedule a consultation call with an HFT Quant for free: https://calendly.com/thequantguide/the-quant-guide-consultation-call?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=v...

youtube.com
2
7213
Sort by:
googlingfordaysData Scientist  
You have to get (really) freaking good at the fundamentals, and then you do tons of practice. Have a couple friends in quants who got offered 575K first year out of grad at Jane street
5
NoneofyourbusinessEA 
What other career options are good for a DS master graduate?

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,529