If you currently work at a post-Series A startup (or previously have), do you know the preferred price for your shares?
Curious what information most employees have when working at a post-Series A startup. You'd know the number of options you're being granted, and once the board consents, you'd also know your strike price. But did you also have information such as the preferred price, latest valuation, and the total outstanding shares? Did you have to explicitly ask for any of this? Anything else I'm missing?
Working on our startup compensation form and would appreciate any feedback from the community!
My company was transparent but I had other interviews where I had to ask.