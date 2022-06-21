Lsoiqn018 in
Netflix layoffs incoming 😔
https://variety-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/variety.com/2022/film/news/netflix-stock-layoffs-1235298805/amp/
"Netflix’s stock has been on a precipitous slide and the company has lost nearly 70% of its value since it revealed this spring that it had shed nearly 200,000 subscribers."
Holy crap.
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
But who will be king of the massive base salary now? 750k hard cold cash to be a coder. No one can beat that.
YocaULFSoftware Engineer
Unsustainable, just like their growth model. At some point things will level out across the board or other ammenities/benefits will have to get played up more, not just at netflix, but across the board
