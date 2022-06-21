Lsoiqn018 in  
UX Designer  

Netflix layoffs incoming 😔

https://variety-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/variety.com/2022/film/news/netflix-stock-layoffs-1235298805/amp/

"Netflix’s stock has been on a precipitous slide and the company has lost nearly 70% of its value since it revealed this spring that it had shed nearly 200,000 subscribers."

Holy crap.
Netflix Braces for More Layoffs This Week

Netflix Braces for More Layoffs This Week

Netflix is bracing for its next round of layoffs as the streaming giant looks to cut costs in the wake of its stock troubles. Impacted staff are expected to be told at the end of the week. It&#8217…

variety-com.cdn.ampproject.org
5
2918
Sort by:
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
But who will be king of the massive base salary now? 750k hard cold cash to be a coder. No one can beat that.
1
YocaULFSoftware Engineer  
Unsustainable, just like their growth model. At some point things will level out across the board or other ammenities/benefits will have to get played up more, not just at netflix, but across the board
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,346