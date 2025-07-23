ic2134 in
Navigating Product Management (from a non-technical background)
Hi everyone. I am fairly new to the product management space and will be starting a new PM role soon pivoting from another industry. My biggest worry is having a deep relationship with software engineers as I do not come from a technical background. For the more experienced PMs out there, how did you navigate collaborating with engineers coming from a non-technical background? Do you have examples of how you adjusted? What do those conversations actually look like? Thank you!
0
354
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,526