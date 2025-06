Hi folks, I got an new grad offer from ESRI in portland (SWE 1).





I see folks in ESRI have decades of tenure and I have heard that GIS is a pretty small field. The company seems really sweet (really nice office, great small walkable city), but I wonder if this will limit my career prospect.





How's the GIS field? How's ESRI?





If this helps, I still have dreams of going to nyc. I will be working with C++.