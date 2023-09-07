mirk1420 in
Amazon security interview process?
Got a interview for a role within security on the vulnerability management and response response team.
Anyone have any info if there is any coding? It seems there might be a few scripting questions which are fine
SupportTheWhoopsRecruiter
I used to schedule for that team as a recruiting coordinator a few years ago and I remember adding coding competencies to at least one interviewer as part of their prep, so I would say expect some scripting. Unfortunately, I'm not technical in it so I can't say what the topics or questions will be
