Do you think that AI is killing the golden age of software enginners
After multiple massive layoffs across major companies worldwide, and considering the global economic situation and the rise of AI, it’s clear that the golden age of software engineers may be coming to an end. Do you think this is a temporary situation or a long-term shift? And what are your plans for the future to avoid becoming obsolete in the age of AI?
We are experiencing an economic contraction following over a decade of boom and free money.
(We’ve also successfully commoditized / automated a lot of things that used to require custom software.)
Anyways… AI, if anything, is offsetting the contraction in the software engineering market. There’s a whole new class of software that we’re now enabled to build.
Unfortunately, because of the macroeconomic situation, the appetite for that new software isn’t quite enough to offset the broader decrease in appetite for software in general.
When tech companies lay people off and say it’s because of AI, they’re more or less just lying