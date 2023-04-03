Real Engineering Decisions

Hi Everyone,

I am an intern and I got the task to setup cloudwatch alarms for an ECS cluster. Therefore I am looking for suggestions about how to decide threshold for varoius metrics because the metrics of our ECS cluster has very low consumption like CPU Utilization is about 0.3 percent and memory Utilization is about 8 percent hence I need your advice to decide the threshold values for these type of metrics, any sort of blog/ reading material would be very helpful.

Thanks in Advance 🙌