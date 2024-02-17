arlgolfer181 in
L7 at AWS, Band 10 at IBM, how does this align with other companies?
Curious - I was a Band 10 for 10 years at IBM, most recently a L7, Principal at AWS. How does that align to similar roles at Google, Microsoft, or others? Or does it even matter?
alstein35Program Manager
Doesn't matter. Get a job at AWS, Google, Microsoft and other top tech companies and ou will get paid more than at IBM. If I can help further, reach out to me on LinkedIn where I'm more active: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjstein/
