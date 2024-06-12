Choosing a career path [12 years experience]

Hi folks,

I am a senior software engineer at Gojek with total work experience of 12 years. I tried management path for last one year but I felt i was more useful in the IC role. Hence, i feel moving to staff/architect role would align better to my skills and personality. However, the feedback i receive is finding growth is difficult in the IC roles. Not sure if that's true in general. So i am looking for some advice that could help me make better choices.