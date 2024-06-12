achillesWoW in
Choosing a career path [12 years experience]
Hi folks,
I am a senior software engineer at Gojek with total work experience of 12 years. I tried management path for last one year but I felt i was more useful in the IC role. Hence, i feel moving to staff/architect role would align better to my skills and personality. However, the feedback i receive is finding growth is difficult in the IC roles. Not sure if that's true in general. So i am looking for some advice that could help me make better choices.
2
2291
Sort by:
13
achillesWoWSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the response. Really appreciate it. But is it true that ICs have difficulty finding growth down the line?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563
- Do you enjoy managing people or projects more?
- Do you enjoy getting into the weeds (technically) on projects or are you more excited about the big picture?
- Do you like driving change or making change?
If you are mixed on how you answer these you could also look for a Tech Lead role that let's you try out both worlds. It also won't hinder your growth path in either direction. I know many people that have gone back to IC roles after having Tech Leads and others who have gone on to management.
After you have figured out what you want, then you need to hone the skills ro better prepare you for that next step