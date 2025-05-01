loreofall in
Is serious PM interview prep still worth it in 2025?
I'm seeing more cases of ghosting and hiring freezes in the market. I'm curious if people still think it's worth going all out on prep. I have an upcoming Meta loop, but I don't want to burn out doing 40 mocks just to get ghosted.
For those who landed recent offers, I'm curious. Did serious prep make the difference in anyway? If yes, what resources did it for you? Was it more about timing or luck?
I'm open to all advice.
yoyolandProduct Manager
Timing and luck are important factors in landing offers, but don't underestimate focused prep. I felt something similar before my meta loop, but put my head down and prepped hard (mocks, product alliance binge, you know the drill). I don't regret it at all. Sometimes there will be things cannot control, but prep helps you stay ready when your time comes.
3
