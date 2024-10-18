paullyp in
Salary band for SDR Director in Tech Sales?
Hi everyone, I'm looking to promote one of my Senior SDR Manager to a SDR Director level role. However, it seems like I can't find any information online that provides a reliable source that I can benchmark and present to HR.
Do you all happen to know what is the benchmark of OTE for an Sales Development Director in (US or Singapore), and where I can find those sources to help present it to the wider team for approval?
paullyp
I also note that the salary is roughly at 300-350K for director level when you speak with your network + recruiters. But it seems like the numbers presented when doing online search only reflects roughly 220K range? It's quite a huge discrepancy but I'm trying to fight for the best outcome for my employee. Any help will be appreciated.
