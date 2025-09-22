Oracle Abruptly Names Two Co-CEOs

Oracle named Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, with longtime chief Safra Catz moving to executive vice chair. Magouyrk leads Oracle Cloud Infrastructure while Sicilia runs industry apps, a pairing that underscores where Oracle sees its next leg of growth: cloud and sector-specific AI software. Leadership reshuffles at a major cloud vendor can ripple through procurement and partner plans. Oracle also reaffirmed guidance for its cloud business, signaling it expects momentum even as customers scrutinize spend and weigh multi‑cloud strategies.