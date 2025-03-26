Ak in
Job switch
Trying to switch job
Hi All,
I am a software developer and trying to switch job . Tried a lot in 2024 and landed two three interviews but no luck . I did not receive any call from September 2024. I got one call last week and recruiter was supposed to chat with me today but she did not call. I messaged her but no response. Should I assume that I lost this opportunity. Very frustrating
4
1351
Sort by:
defaangedSoftware Engineer 16 hours ago
I think it's probably worth sending an email follow-up mentioning that she missed the call just to see if it was an honest mistake. Recruiters are usually pretty busy so who knows.
archkSoftware Engineer 13 hours ago
I did and she scheduled some time and keep updating the event . I waited for her call but she never called me . I messaged her but no response. If she is not interested she should tell me . This behavior is unacceptable
About
Public
Tech
Members
731,823