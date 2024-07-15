trenabuser in
How to get into Netflix?
There's a bunch of L4 roles at Netflix that line up with my experience pretty well. I've got some decent companies on my resume too.
Though I've never heard anything back from Netflix after tons of applications over the past year or two.
I'm pretty sure Netflix doesn't do referrals and I can't find any examples of resumes that got people into Netflix. Wondering how to get in if you've done it or know anyone who has?
Gr8NateSoftware Engineer
I feel like luck is a big factor. I've had a few friends get roles at Netflix and they never did anything special, just apply, got a call, passed the interviews, and boom. My guess is just market competitiveness and Netflix pays a ton, so I bet they get literally thousands of applications per role.
