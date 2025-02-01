softwareEngPro in
Career advice for SWE 2 YOE
I'm currently at an investment firm, back office, making 140K TC after a recent promotion. Fully remote and great wlb. The next promotion won't be for 3-5 yrs and until then minimal raises. I work mostly on building distributed systems and api development, but in my free time do a lot of web dev and robotics.
My resume is pretty strong with a bs in comp eng and ms in cs both at a T10 university in the US. 4 internships during school. My current role is not very challenging and it'd be nice to push myself more / make more money. I haven't done much leetcode recently and limited system design prep. Should I try to grind and land a FAANG or quant role? Or should I relax and continue with my current role?
6GodBackend Software Engineer
We have similar experiences and struggles. I’m thinking about roles outside of finance area.
