What do laid off engineers turn to?
Just curious there's so much intellectual capital. What do people who are laid off do? What is the current unemployment rate in sw engineering industry. Where does that much creative force go?
somo786
The "intellectual capital" of engineers doesn’t vanish—it gets repurposed in surprising ways: Startups/Founding Their Own Ventures: Many use severance or savings to bootstrap ideas (e.g., AI tools, niche SaaS). The downturn in tech hiring has ironically fueled innovation. Freelancing/Consulting: Platforms like Toptal, Upwork, and indie consulting (e.g., DevOps, ML) let engineers monetize expertise quickly. Some earn more than their old salaries. Adjacent Industries: Finance/Quant Trading: HFT firms and hedge funds aggressively hire SWEs for algo development. Embedded Systems/IoT: Automotive (EVs), aerospace, and robotics are hungry for firmware/embedded talent. Climate Tech: Ex-FAANG engineers are flocking to carbon capture, energy grid optimization, and satellite data startups. Academia/Research: Some pivot to PhDs or join university labs (e.g., AI safety, quantum computing). Contract Roles: Short-term gigs (6–12 months) at Fortune 500 companies provide income while job hunting.
