Which HRIS (HR Information System) do you use?

Hey all, I am curious which HRIS do you use? We are an AI scale-up in Europe that operates in the UK, Europe, and the US with 400 total headcount. We are about to evaluate new HRIS that can automate a lot of the admin tasks

WatertesterData Scientist  
I'm currently building a new one that resolves many of the issues we often see with HRIS. Dm me for more info. Would live to have you as an early tester.
