MLbyBlood in
AIML Student seeking advice
Hello, myself Aryan Chougule, right now I am pursuing my B.Tech Degree in CSE(AIML) in SY.I want some advice about what should I learn, I have done some ML Algo Projects , I am from India and I want to go abroad. What should I do ? Should I do masters or my B.Tech Degree is enough. Looking for advice from seniors. Thank you :)
1
1195
Sort by:
swetheworldoverAPI Development (Back-End)
Greeting Aryan. Before anyone will assist you. You will need to revise your approach. You are coming across as needy and inexperienced. By limtting your response from seniors only. You have done yourself a great dis-service. This is the reason you have over 900 views, but no comments except this one. Forgive me if this sound like I'm bashing you. I am not. I just wanted to point this out, so you can get the responses you desire.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483