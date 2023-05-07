itsjupiter000 in
Need Career Guidance
Can anyone suggest, Cybersecurity, Data analyst and Software Development which career should I choose ? Or which field has more future?
NEERAJNAMANIMathematics
Hi, I suggest you to choose the Data analyst field. It has more future compared to Cybersecurity and Software Development. Because of the ongoing Recession, I think there will be no bulk hiring for up to 2 years (Intuition). If you choose data analyst as a starting point in your career... Slowly you can explore a lot of opportunities and eventually you will build up high standards in mathematics (Statistics and Probability) and Machine learning models to predict. After improving yourself in Data analysis with lots of experience... You can jump into a financial company like citadel and two sigma where you can work as a Quantitative Researcher/Developer/ Trader and they will pay really competitive salaries for entry levels.
