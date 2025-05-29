pritamsinha in
Gaming Industry Change
Just curious, in your opinion, how has the gaming industry and gaming changed over the years?
What are the good things you liked and the bad things that happened you didn't like over these years?
As a 29-year gamer, I have been playing games since my childhood, I saw how the industry and gaming have changed as a whole, just curious what your views are on this?
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyi
I was a huge gamer growing up and I'm still a bit of a gamer now, and I think this is such a fun question. Personally, my biggest issue with games is that it really feels like the soul has been sucked out of most gaming. As with the rest of technology shifting toward this attention economy that's focused more on keeping you on the device, app, or game at all costs, I feel like games have lost the "fun" aspect to them. I remember growing up and playing Ratchet and Clank on the PS2, Minecraft back when it was in beta, and even just that pinball game on Windows lol and it felt like all of those games were more about crafting an experience that felt genuinely enjoyable to take part in. Honestly, I could write a whole essay here, but I think essentially gaming has turned more into a science than an art form. Now, the science is about keeping the player on the game and spending as much money on it as possible, while it used to be more of an art form and experience. Curious to hear your thoughts too OP
