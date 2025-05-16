19g6ul2f4mhdi in
Ghosting employer
I started a new senior product manager job about three months ago And it's pretty terrible. I left a pretty toxic PM job after five years for this one. And between two it's thrashed my mental health. I'm already in therapy, etc. I've thought about simply ghosting them and just not showing up again, Not giving a two week notice. I know they're going to try to fight to keep me, but I really don't even want to have to have that argument discussion with them
Has anyone ever done this or heard of somebody doing it?
Are there any legal ramifications? Anything else I should consider
hashingitoutProduct Manager
I’ve seen someone in a similar situation who walked away without notice. They didn’t face legal issues, but it did come up when they needed references. You don’t owe anyone your health or happiness, and I totally get the urge to cut ties fast. If it’s really that bad, just know there’s no shame in choosing yourself, but a quick written heads-up could close that chapter a little cleaner.
