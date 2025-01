Switching from Mobile Dev to Backend Dev(Java)

Hi,

So i'm planning to switch from Mobile Developer to Backend Dev. My jorney was like this, when i finished my college i started my carrier as a Java developer for a year, then i joined a startup as a fullstack, i ended up doing more of Mobile Development and the company paid for me to Certify Flutter, i have been a mobile developer for year 3 now but i feel the need to switch back to backend Java again... Any advices for me?