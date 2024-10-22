TikTok or try Bloomberg

STr222 in
I'm at a dilemma. I have just accepted a TikTok offer with 210k comp in the Bay. It's for a mobile team working on front facing products.
Today, a bloomberg recruiter got back to me after two weeks since my round1 interview with them, to schedule a power day (2 techs, 1 hr) and then a EM round after that. Is it worth trying out? I do plan on eventually living in NYC while I'm young. But I feel that TikTok will give more career growth.
455 participants
timbvuk2Software Engineer
Don't overthink this. TikTok is the fastest rising social media app right now. Bloomberg is legacy media trying to digitize by putting their content in an app. You will be in a much more technical and dynamic environment at TikTok and should go with it.
MickyDs
Bloomberg is a data aggregator with a media agency on the side, I think you’re a little mixed up in your presumptions
