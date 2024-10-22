TikTok or try Bloomberg

Poll

I'm at a dilemma. I have just accepted a TikTok offer with 210k comp in the Bay. It's for a mobile team working on front facing products.





Today, a bloomberg recruiter got back to me after two weeks since my round1 interview with them, to schedule a power day (2 techs, 1 hr) and then a EM round after that. Is it worth trying out? I do plan on eventually living in NYC while I'm young. But I feel that TikTok will give more career growth.