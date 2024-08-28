Gobl0000 in
How many hours/week do you spend working?
I know the industry is known for being pretty flexible with hours, but I started an internship and have team members and managers regularly emailing me between like 10pm-2am sometimes and I'm wondering if that's an expectation or just the way they are, as people?
I know they don't expect me to respond at those hours, but it definitely feels like I'm not doing enough sometimes by not putting in the extra hours?
9
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Yeah I find that sometimes doing a little bit of extra work like sending messages or wrapping up quick tasks out of regular hours can help save more time in the long run and eventually it feels like it balances out when I do have to take off early or log on late for appts and things.
My contract (salary) says 37.5h. I usually average around 40. I was on the receiving end of a parent who worked long hours. I simply refuse to put my children through that as long as I have any say in it.