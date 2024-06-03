Seeking job recommendation

Looking for opportunities in HR Operations roles. With nearly 3 years, I excel in CORE HR, onboarding, and transfer processes. Award-winning for my seamless induction efforts, I manage training bonds, inventory procurement via SAP Fiori. Skilled in FFS, LOP, and global letter generation, I ensure smooth transitions and effective communication in the Mobility and Transfers Team. Ready to bring my organizational prowess and stakeholder relationship skills to a new role!