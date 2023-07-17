Entrylevel Jobs

astautsugi in  
How to get my first job I mean How did you guys get into your first job is there anything I should take note of?

Thanks in advance

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
My first job was in a restaurant, just went an applied online lol. But I assume you're asking about first tech job specifically and I think my situation probably mirrors a lot of people. I had/made friends in the industry, connected with people, and then it eventually lead to my first job as a junior engineer for a smaller startup company. I still had to apply and interview and all of that, but it was with a company I'd never heard of before because my friend happened to know someone who worked there and referred me.
1

