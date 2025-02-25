What would be your approach to considering an offer at a start-up?

Poll

I am in a large public corporate which works in Agentic currently, and was a startup 7 years ago.





I was looking to find opportunities in the market for a job change and I got into discussions with an agentic startup-up of <50 employees, with seed round of 10M.





I have no rent to pay, my house is paid off, and no debt, I am in top 25% base salary in my region based on EU transparency statistics, I receive ~20% bonus every year from base salary and 14k Eur per year in equity (quite low).







I know very few start-ups make it, and my questions for you would be the following:





1. what are you considering when jumping ships?



2. what is the usual equity compensation? is it based on salary?

3. preferring employment or B2B contract?

4. would you switch companies for a smaller base salary?