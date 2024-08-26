xpto111 in
Stock (yr) information
Does the number informed in "Stock (yr)" field mean the vested amount of equity on average per year? or is it the total stock grant?
For example, in the following scenario, if the company has a policy of vesting 25% every year for 4 years, and it is shown 100K as Stock (yr): 100K is only the yearly 25%, correct?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah, Levels does the division for you, so in your example, if it lists $100k stock/yr, it'd be (likely) a $400k total grant.
