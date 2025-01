Salary for Talent Acquisition Senior positions

Hi, I am a 21yr old interested in Talent Acquisition as a career path but I am also interested in making a lot of money (50LPA+) as I progress in the field. I’ve done my research using Glassdoor & Levels.fyi but I want to hear from real people on whether such a salary is possible in Talent Acquisition specifically at Director or Sr. Manager Level? (so like 10-15 years down the line for me). I know HRBP pays more but I can’t be arsed to plan parties (employee engagement) or keep attendance trackers (performance review), I enjoy matching talented people with the right companies more.