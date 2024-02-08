miako in
Salary for Talent Acquisition Senior positions
Hi, I am a 21yr old interested in Talent Acquisition as a career path but I am also interested in making a lot of money (50LPA+) as I progress in the field. I’ve done my research using Glassdoor & Levels.fyi but I want to hear from real people on whether such a salary is possible in Talent Acquisition specifically at Director or Sr. Manager Level? (so like 10-15 years down the line for me). I know HRBP pays more but I can’t be arsed to plan parties (employee engagement) or keep attendance trackers (performance review), I enjoy matching talented people with the right companies more.
AninewrqwSoftware Engineer
At this stage of your career, choose the field you like and reayenjoy and more likely to succeed in the long term. It's the quality of your work that brings money. I mean everyone wants to make a lot of money but not everyone does it. The ones who do? They're really good at what they do!
miako
Makes sense, but my question was more about whether a high salary even exists for TA roles. Some roles like receptionist etc for example, don’t pay a tonne.
