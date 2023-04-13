19g615l1dswucc in
Telco field engineer @ Canonical
I recently saw opening for telco field engineer at Canonical, thinking to apply for it. I have few questions about the opening, if anyone knows answer to following, please reply
- is this role similar to Solution Architect?
- what is average salary for this role?
- how much traveling is required?
Thanks
3
2040
Sort by:
VicByNatSoftware Engineer
I'd say the role is more similar to software engineering. Would need more info on your location to guess the average salary. Am not sure on the amount of travel.
19g615l1dswuccSoftware Engineer
Thank you.
I am ok with Software Engineering roles, SA is not something I am comfortable with.
Location is EMEA(remote), would be great if you can provide approx salary numbers.
I am ok with Software Engineering roles, SA is not something I am comfortable with.
Location is EMEA(remote), would be great if you can provide approx salary numbers.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465