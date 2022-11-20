Jordanrodeo in
Account Executive with 7 years of experience
Ive been with my current company for 7 years as an AE. Im looking for a new challenge & to grow more (preferably in tech). Currently making $120K. Is this the norm for my role & years of experience? I feel I'm a bit under-paid & unappreciated as I've hit goal eveey year & never gotten a raise. Any feeback 🙏
I don’t get regular/yearly bonuses or raises.
I asked him what my incentive is 1 time & he said “selling more.”
I’ve gotten the feeling that it’s a “you should be happy to make $120K with what you’re doing” type of thing. So I was curious with my 6 years of experience as a AE if 120K is the norm or I’m over reaching?