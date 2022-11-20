Jordanrodeo in  
Account Executive  

Account Executive with 7 years of experience

Ive been with my current company for 7 years as an AE. Im looking for a new challenge & to grow more (preferably in tech). Currently making $120K. Is this the norm for my role & years of experience? I feel I'm a bit under-paid & unappreciated as I've hit goal eveey year & never gotten a raise. Any feeback 🙏
No raises. A few years ago my boss gave me $3K to help with medical expenses as my bonus. That was 1 time a few years ago lol. I’ve been there 7 years & am on target to hit quota again this year….even though things have slowed down.

I don’t get regular/yearly bonuses or raises.

I asked him what my incentive is 1 time & he said “selling more.”

I’ve gotten the feeling that it’s a “you should be happy to make $120K with what you’re doing” type of thing. So I was curious with my 6 years of experience as a AE if 120K is the norm or I’m over reaching?

