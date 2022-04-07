19g616l13zpdlt in
Which is better?
Hello all,
I have recently received an offer from two companies. I am new to the US and not sure which company to choose. It would be great if I could get some insights on what to consider before accepting an offer and what is your opinion?
Thank you
Hippo
Software Engineer (New Grad)
Palo Alto
Total per year
$205K
Level
1
Base
$150K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
Amazon
Software Development Engineer
Seattle
Total per year
$188K
Level
1
Base
$129K
Total stock grant
$31.7K
Bonus
$27.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
While Amazon's work life balance varies from team to team, Amazon is doing a stock split soon (in June if I remember correctly), so your stocks could go up by a lot. Washington has no state tax by the way, so the Amazon base salary would be about 97k after federal tax. The Hippo base would be about 101k after federal tax. Both numbers are pure estimates. You could also look into apartments in both areas to see which one fits you better.
4
19g616l13zpdltComputer Engineering
That's a great insight thank you!
