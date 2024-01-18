Are you looking for a new job?

undertone in  
React with a 👍 if you are and ❤️ if you're not. And comment with the reason. Curious where people are at.

ManFromPlanetEarthSoftware Engineering Manager  
The reason is very simple... I am unemployed, because I left my six figures job because I do not support the war... So I left Moscow, and I have spent my savings staying for about a year in Bali...and now I moved to Montreal as refugee... So yeah I am looking for a fancy job and until that doing Uber or whatever hustle I can get... And I do not regret. That's it and that's all.
adihexComputer Engineering  
Damnn, wish you the best of luck!
