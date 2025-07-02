striveimprovement in
What is LinkedIn exactly about?
As a college student, I see my peers making posts on LinkedIn about their achievements, events they attended, what they learned after failing an exam for the third time, and blah blah.
Some share their opinions, some try to make light-hearted posts, some ask people to drop their emails to get free resources, some explain finance terms in simple language, and some share experiences or life lessons.
It honestly makes me overthink. If I were to start posting on this platform (maybe because of peer pressure), what should be the genre? What kind of posts do people actually like to read and that offer some value addition- if that’s what LinkedIn is supposed to be about?
How does making posts help in landing jobs? What is LinkedIn really for?
Like, on Instagram, everyone shares their memories and experiences with pictures.
But how is a college student supposed to use LinkedIn? What makes sense?
Let me know your thoughts- genuinely curious.
mintedMarketing at Expedia13 hours ago
I think the biggest thing about LinkedIn is just recognizing that it's the resume of the "social media" age. Of course, not everyone needs to use it and traditional resumes aren't going away anytime soon either, but the role that LinkedIn serves, at least from the perspective of a candidate like yourself, it's a chance for recruiters and hiring managers to organically come across your profile. Psychologically speaking, if you were a recruiter, who would you want to hire? The person who's always showing up on your feed and talking about their area of expertise, establishing themselves as an leader, or the person who only submitted a resume for the application? Don't overthink it though, while it's a net positive to get exposure and to advocate for yourself this way, I know plenty of people who don't use LinkedIn at all and they're doing just fine. To each their own!
ryan332Program Manager at Microsoft13 hours ago
Great points, but I'd also add that I think it depends on your role a bit too. If you're a social media manager, or a marketer, or some type of role that requires you to either be good with networking/communication/audience-building, then having a personal brand that acts as proof that you can do your job would be great. On the flip side, a software engineer can still benefit from the exposure and all that, but it'd be much more beneficial for them to build good projects that have real-world impact, and then maybe post about them on their LinkedIn. But even then, I don't think it'd be a dealbreaker to not have these things posted.
