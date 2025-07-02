What is LinkedIn exactly about?

As a college student, I see my peers making posts on LinkedIn about their achievements, events they attended, what they learned after failing an exam for the third time, and blah blah.

Some share their opinions, some try to make light-hearted posts, some ask people to drop their emails to get free resources, some explain finance terms in simple language, and some share experiences or life lessons.





It honestly makes me overthink. If I were to start posting on this platform (maybe because of peer pressure), what should be the genre? What kind of posts do people actually like to read and that offer some value addition- if that’s what LinkedIn is supposed to be about?





How does making posts help in landing jobs? What is LinkedIn really for?

Like, on Instagram, everyone shares their memories and experiences with pictures.

But how is a college student supposed to use LinkedIn? What makes sense?





Let me know your thoughts- genuinely curious.