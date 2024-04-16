Jani in
Netflix culture
Hi,
I read a lot of negative stories about Netflix culture online, particularly around frequent layoff and culture of fear. From any current or ex Netflixer, I would love to hear your take and to what extent it is true ? What leads into someone being let go ?
I am deciding among few offers including Netflix and I'm looking for some insight from insiders. I do love their engineering but some of the online comments cause concerns.
Thanks
3
2979
Sort by:
jioemployee
Netflix is not Amazon , but purely on excellence. Go for it, you will enjoy not only on pay but at personal satisfaction levels. I have seen many giving positive ratings for the time they had in Netflix and work culture is great !!
2
KiajaniSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the answer. It sounds great. Do you have insight on how they typically evaluate individuals and how work life balance looks like?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563