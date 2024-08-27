How much is average for Junior SWE in Sydney?

I've had an encounter to a couple of guys this afternoon that anything below 100k is utter trash and below 140k is not good enough.

I'm new to Syd dev market and I'm like in my first year in my career so I have no clue.

My base salary is 110k and I'm really satisfied with it.

This to me sounds like another world.

Also they mentioned that reaching 200k Tc is normal in first 3 years of career.

I just want a second opinion, and I think this is the right place to ask.