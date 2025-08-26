need to be fast tracked for interviews

don't have any leetcode knowledge at all, junior cs applying for 2026 swe roles.





getting a lot of oa's that I let expire since I was terrified, and I am seeking advice to get prepared.





do i just do as much neetcode 150? should i have a certain approach to it (patterns, notes i should take down, maybe a very specific ds i should know like hash maps/sets)





any advice would be appreciated, I dont have a lot of time.