maniacobsession in
need to be fast tracked for interviews
don't have any leetcode knowledge at all, junior cs applying for 2026 swe roles.
getting a lot of oa's that I let expire since I was terrified, and I am seeking advice to get prepared.
do i just do as much neetcode 150? should i have a certain approach to it (patterns, notes i should take down, maybe a very specific ds i should know like hash maps/sets)
any advice would be appreciated, I dont have a lot of time.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Don’t worry about grinding the entire Neetcode 150 right away, focus on mastering the patterns that show up over and over (sliding window, binary search, two pointers, hashing, recursion + DP basics). Start by picking 1–2 problems per category, really understand the solution, and write notes in your own words so you can recall the approach later. Hash maps/sets, arrays, and trees are the most common data structures early on, so prioritize those. Once you’ve built comfort with patterns, do timed practice to simulate OA conditions. Even 1–2 hours a day with focused reps will build confidence quickly. You got this!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
+1 to this. Don’t just “finish” Neetcode problems. Redo the same ones after a week without looking at solutions. The repetition is what makes patterns stick.
