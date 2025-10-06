Suheb Multani in
What are the typical salary ranges for software engineers working on fintech applications like e-wallets?
How much do software engineers usually earn if they work on financial apps like PayPal or Venmo?
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Netflix
Other companies that might fall under this "fintech" umbrella could be Robinhood or Fidelity/other traditional brokers. Key thing here: the traditional brokers and banks don't pay nearly as much as the ones that are more tech-forward like Robinhood.
