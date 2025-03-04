Need help / seeking guidance

I'm a final year electronics student. Currently interning in a gurgaon based company as Cloud Consultant (Sales). Timings are 9-5 for 5 days a week. Spending about 3 hours travelling back and forth.





Got another offer from a start-up based in Delhi. Timings are 9 till work gets done, possibly 10-12 hours, for 6 days a week. Not too far from my home so less travelling.





I'm more into tech but the companies that have reached out to me are offering very low salary and also don't they are not very reputed or well known in the tech community. Since joining my current company I haven't been able to code for n hour simply because I get too tired to do anything.