TL;DR — Mid-level SWE & product lead (5 yrs; backend, AI features) wants to pivot into Site Reliability Engineering.

#[CareerAdvice] #[SRE]





Background



• Built and shipped micro-services at a mid-size B2B SaaS (Python, Node, AWS, Postgres).

• Drove product road-mapping and KPI tracking for AI-powered features (LLM search, analytics).

• Favorite parts of the job: IaC (Terraform), CI/CD pipelines, post-incident retros.

• Haven’t been on a formal 24×7 on-call rotation yet.





Ask

1️⃣ What core gaps should I close first to be competitive for SRE roles?

2️⃣ For those who moved SWE → SRE, was an internal transfer or external jump smoother?

3️⃣ Any study resources / certs (CKA, AWS Pro, etc.) that actually matter to hiring panels?





Happy to swap notes on AI product strategy or LLM integration. Thanks in advance!