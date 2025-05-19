techtitanofworld in
TL;DR — Mid-level SWE & product lead (5 yrs; backend, AI features) wants to pivot into Site Reliability Engineering.
Background
• Built and shipped micro-services at a mid-size B2B SaaS (Python, Node, AWS, Postgres).
• Drove product road-mapping and KPI tracking for AI-powered features (LLM search, analytics).
• Favorite parts of the job: IaC (Terraform), CI/CD pipelines, post-incident retros.
• Haven’t been on a formal 24×7 on-call rotation yet.
Ask
1️⃣ What core gaps should I close first to be competitive for SRE roles?
2️⃣ For those who moved SWE → SRE, was an internal transfer or external jump smoother?
3️⃣ Any study resources / certs (CKA, AWS Pro, etc.) that actually matter to hiring panels?
Happy to swap notes on AI product strategy or LLM integration. Thanks in advance!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
Sounds like you’re already pretty close. Since you’ve been hands-on with Terraform, CI/CD, and monitoring postmortems, I’d double down on observability tooling (Prometheus, Grafana, OpenTelemetry) and get some real exposure to incident response workflows. One gap might be production-level on-call experience, but that can be addressed during interview prep with solid scenario walkthroughs.
soapboxingSite Reliability Engineer a day ago
Yeah +1 to observability. Also, brushing up on Linux internals and networking basics (think: DNS, TLS, load balancing) can really help with SRE interviews. A lot of folks overlook that part, but it comes up often.
