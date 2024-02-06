topware in
Microsoft - Didn’t Get Offer, But Recommended to Hire?
I went through and interviewed with Microsoft. Although I wasn’t given an offer, there was a follow up call with the recruiter. They told me that there would be more positions and that others may get into contact with me for them. Has anyone else been through something similar? What sort of time frame am looking at? Are there any other pieces of information or wisdom someone could share?
bringeeRecruiter
This can happen at the larger tech companies sometimes. With a lot of fungible roles, they like to interview generally to ensure you have a basic set of skills that they would recommend for hire for any similarly basic roles. If they have team-specific needs/requirements, you may be have to reinterview for those portions specifically, but the idea is that they think you'd be a good employee for MSFT, just maybe not the team you interviewed for specifically. It can take A LONG time though and I've known plenty of candidates in similar shoes not ever find anything. So I wouldn't count on this as a for sure offer until you start talking to hiring managers at MSFT
1
