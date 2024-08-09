Chris C in
How common is delaying your initial start date on a security contract?
if you have an expected start date of Monday and late on Friday, last minute onboarding or provisioning some hardware delays push the start date back to an unknown date.
When I was in HR at Amazon, it was unfortunately pretty common. If our laptops and logins weren't set up in time, we'd have to push the start date back, but we'd usually have a specific date in mind. It wouldn't have ever been an undetermined date.
