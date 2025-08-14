udj281Mas in
Poll
Shared-First vs Last Author
Hello,
I have a bit of a different question about how tech values paper authorship.
I am a final-year PhD student and about to submit a paper (in computer vision area). The project was mainly guided by me while another PhD student in the lab did most of the work. My professor offered me to either share the first authorship with the other PhD student or be the last author of the paper, behind my professor.
I am thinking to choose last as it shows seniority and that I can lead projects. However I am not sure whether this is a bit weird for PhD students (even if they are senior).
I want to go into industry after the PhD. So I would be really interested in your opinion, especially in regards to how this is perceived by tech companies?
Thank you!
opticalResearch Scientist at Apple
If you want to signal seniority and leadership in research-oriented industry roles (FAIR, DeepMind, etc.), last authorship can stand out. It shows you’ve guided the project rather than just contributed. In teams where research culture is strong, this can carry more weight than a shared-first. The risk is that some tech recruiters may not fully understand the convention, so you’ll need to make it explicit in your resume and LinkedIn descriptions.
