Shared-First vs Last Author

Poll

Hello,





I have a bit of a different question about how tech values paper authorship.





I am a final-year PhD student and about to submit a paper (in computer vision area). The project was mainly guided by me while another PhD student in the lab did most of the work. My professor offered me to either share the first authorship with the other PhD student or be the last author of the paper, behind my professor.





I am thinking to choose last as it shows seniority and that I can lead projects. However I am not sure whether this is a bit weird for PhD students (even if they are senior).





I want to go into industry after the PhD. So I would be really interested in your opinion, especially in regards to how this is perceived by tech companies?





Thank you!