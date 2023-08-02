How to get recruiters to find you on LinkedIn

Almost every recruiter in the world searches for candidates on LinkedIn.





And the more recruiters that find you, the more job opportunities that come your way.





How do recruiters search for candidates using LinkedIn?





To start, we need to talk about how recruiters use LinkedIn.





Most recruiters use a product called LinkedIn Recruiter, which gives them advanced search tools and expanded reach.





Most commonly, recruiters will search using keywords related to the role that they are trying to fill.





Therefore, to get in front of more recruiters, you need to have the right keywords in your LinkedIn profiles.





How do you know which keywords to include on your profile?





Fortunately, there's a simple hack that takes the guessing out of choosing the right keywords for your LinkedIn profile.





This is how you do it:





1. On your profile page, click "More"

2. Select "Build a resume"

3. Select "Create from profile"

4. Type in the job title that you want keywords for





Now LinkedIn will generate a resume based on your profile. But you're not going to use this resume.





Instead, on the right-hand side of the page, you'll see a keyword checker.





LinkedIn has generated a list of keywords from millions of job openings and profiles of people with the same job title.





There will be green checkmarks against the keywords that already exist in your profile. Plus a bunch of suggested keywords.





These are the same keywords that recruiters are searching for when they're trying to fill these roles, so you'll want these keywords on your profile to increase discoverability.





Where should you put the keywords?





The short answer is: put the keywords wherever they fit most naturally.





LinkedIn will recognize them wherever they are.





This could be in your headline, your summary, in a position description, or listed as skills on your profile.





Once you do that, you should see a significant increase in the number of recruiters viewing your profile and reaching out with job opportunities!