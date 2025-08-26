When to expect a reply on my Google Onsite

I gave an onsite on Google EU on Friday, and I believe it very went well.





I left the 3 tech rounds with complete solutions, handled the edge cases, explained and collaborated with the interviewers, received the hints gracefully and adapted my solution, the complexity was explained, and all rounds were in the optimal solution.

Generally, I'm expecting to offer me the position, based on Google's rubric I read online.





Will the recruiter wait for Hiring Committe decision?