When to expect a reply on my Google Onsite
I gave an onsite on Google EU on Friday, and I believe it very went well.
I left the 3 tech rounds with complete solutions, handled the edge cases, explained and collaborated with the interviewers, received the hints gracefully and adapted my solution, the complexity was explained, and all rounds were in the optimal solution.
Generally, I'm expecting to offer me the position, based on Google's rubric I read online.
Will the recruiter wait for Hiring Committe decision?
Often the recruiter will give you some kind of feedback that "things went well" or "it looks good", but since HC makes the final decisions, they won't say things like "expect an offer" until that happens. There's always a chance that Googleyness/Leadership didn't go well (since it's super subjective in some cases) or something, but if things went as well as it sounds, maybe I'll see you around sometime :)
