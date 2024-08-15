Anony21 in  
Software Engineer at Intel 

Apple HR asking for expected numbers

Apple HR is preparing offer but asked for expected numbers. I have 14 years of experience and making +200K in Oregon. Most of the info on levels.fyi is for Cupertino/Austin/San Diego. Can you guys help me understand where should I start? Should I expect late ICT3 or early ICT4? Big thanks for your inputs

Job is in Oregon

15
13570
Sort by:
deschutesOutdoorsmanProduct Designer  
Always make them give a number first. Establish your own goals but be willing to compromise a bit in this market too. First offer is rarely their strongest and you’re in a position of leverage if HR is writing up an offer.
8

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,586